The Everyday Electrician Takes on Day 1 of NECA 2025!

Check out some of our favorite moments from the first day of NECA with Trevor Ottmann, EC&M's Everyday Electrician.
Sept. 13, 2025
Trevor and his family take on NECA Day 1!
Trevor and his family take on NECA Day 1!

Our very own Everyday Electrician™, Trevor Ottmann, is back at NECA again this year! Day 1 was a blast. Check out some of the exciting things Trevor and the entire EC&M team saw and did throughout the first day of NECA. 

Getting started

Day 1 was off to a great start! We met Trevor at registration, grabbed the free NECA swag bag, attended a special Southwire event before the show floor opened, and then checked out the bigger-and-better EC&M booth. 

Top of the competition!

When Trevor stopped by the ABB booth, he participated in a fun and competitive contractor's challenge they had set up. He even got first place! Do you think he'll keep his top spot? We'll check back in tomorrow to see. 

Day 1 highlights

Check out Trevor's review of some of his favorite moments from Day 1 as he walks around the NECA show floor. 

About the Author

Trevor Ottmann

Trevor Ottmann

Trevor Ottmann is an electrical contractor based in southeast Nebraska. After graduating from Rock Port High School, Rock Port, Mo., in 2006, he attended Southeast Community College in Milford, Neb., to learn the electrical trade. After graduating from Milford in 2008, he joined Progressive Electric in Lincoln, Neb., where he worked from 2009 to 2018. While full time at Progressive, he started doing contract work in 2016, launching 3/0 Electric as a side business. From 2018 to 2022, he joined Capitol City Electric in Lincoln, Neb., where he joined the Local 265 Union. In November 2022, he took the plunge as a small business owner and started working full time for 3/0 Electric with his wife, Jamie, At 3/0 Electric, he mostly focuses on commercial and industrial jobs as well as agricultural electrical work. He has held an electrical contractor's license in Nebraska since 2012. He is also a firefighter for the Bennet Rural Fire District since 2021 and is a nationally registered emergency medical technician (NREMT) since June 2023. Trevor lives with his wife and daughter in Bennet, Neb.   

