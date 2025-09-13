The Everyday Electrician Takes on Day 1 of NECA 2025!

Our very own Everyday Electrician™, Trevor Ottmann, is back at NECA again this year! Day 1 was a blast. Check out some of the exciting things Trevor and the entire EC&M team saw and did throughout the first day of NECA.
Getting started
Day 1 was off to a great start! We met Trevor at registration, grabbed the free NECA swag bag, attended a special Southwire event before the show floor opened, and then checked out the bigger-and-better EC&M booth.
Top of the competition!
When Trevor stopped by the ABB booth, he participated in a fun and competitive contractor's challenge they had set up. He even got first place! Do you think he'll keep his top spot? We'll check back in tomorrow to see.
Day 1 highlights
Check out Trevor's review of some of his favorite moments from Day 1 as he walks around the NECA show floor.