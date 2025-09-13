Meet Trevor Ottmann and Take a Tour of the EC&M Booth at NECA 2025

Watch this video to take a virtual tour of the EC&M booth and learn more about the Everyday Electrician.
Sept. 13, 2025
Stop by booth 3726 to meet the EC&M team and learn how you can take home some fun freebies.
This year at NECA, EC&M has a bigger and better booth than ever before! The Everyday Electrician, Trevor Ottmann, and EC&M Managing Editor Ellie Coggins talk about the show floor, share what this year's free Everyday Electrician merch looks like, and take viewers on a tour of the booth. 

If you're here in Chicago at NECA, stop by booth 3726! Say hi to the editors and staff representing EC&M, and learn how to you can win some freebies, such as a hat or a shirt — or even an e-bike!

