The Everyday Electrician: Day 2 Highlights from NECA 2025

See what Trevor Ottmann got up to during his second full day at the NECA show in Chicago, including exploring the show floor with a local friend.
Sept. 14, 2025
Trevor and his friend, Calen Olivetti, hung out at the EC&M booth and explored the show floor on Day 2 of NECA.
Trevor and his friend, Calen Olivetti, hung out at the EC&M booth and explored the show floor on Day 2 of NECA.

Day 2 in Chicago at NECA was a blast! See what Trevor Ottmann, our very own Everyday Electrician, was up to today. 

Catching up

Trevor got to catch up with a local Chicago friend and fellow electrician, Calen Olivetti. They spent time at the EC&M booth and wandering the show floor. Watch this video to see a glimpse of what they did today!

Day 2 highlights

Here is a video of Trevor sharing the highlights of his final day attending the NECA show in Chicago. Although he has to go home and won't be here tomorrow, he had a blast and is looking forward to next year's show in Las Vegas. See you then!

Sign up for EC&M Newsletters
Get the latest news and updates.

Related

The Everyday Electrician Highlights from NECA 2025
The Everyday Electrician Takes on Day 1 of NECA 2025!
Solve EV Charging challenges for a seamless transition
Sponsored
2025’s 30 Under 30 EC&M Electrical All Stars: Shreenithi Lakshmi Narasimhan
Sponsored

Voice Your Opinion!

To join the conversation, and become an exclusive member of EC&M, create an account today!