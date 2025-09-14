The Everyday Electrician: Day 2 Highlights from NECA 2025

Day 2 in Chicago at NECA was a blast! See what Trevor Ottmann, our very own Everyday Electrician, was up to today.
Catching up
Trevor got to catch up with a local Chicago friend and fellow electrician, Calen Olivetti. They spent time at the EC&M booth and wandering the show floor. Watch this video to see a glimpse of what they did today!
Day 2 highlights
Here is a video of Trevor sharing the highlights of his final day attending the NECA show in Chicago. Although he has to go home and won't be here tomorrow, he had a blast and is looking forward to next year's show in Las Vegas. See you then!
