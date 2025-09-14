There's Still Time to Win a Free E-Bike at NECA 2025!

In case you haven't already entered, there is still one day left to get your submission in for a free e-bike at NECA 2025! Visit the EC&M booth (3726), along with its four sponsors, by tomorrow to be entered to win. You'll need stamps from our booth along with the following sponsors:
- Champion Fiberglass (booth 1331)
- Hubbell (booth 2031)
- Schneider Electric (booth 4618)
- MCA Inc. (booth 4746)
And don't miss this video of our four sponsor booths posing with the bike you could take home!
So turn in your entry by tomorrow morning — the winner will be announced at 11 a.m. CT. Note: You do not need to be present to win.
