There's Still Time to Win a Free E-Bike at NECA 2025!

Visit booth 3726 by tomorrow at 11 a.m. CT for a chance to win a free e-bike from the EC&M team and its sponsors before NECA 2025 officially ends.
Sept. 14, 2025
68c740c7dc4bbca663a52956 Img 4774

In case you haven't already entered, there is still one day left to get your submission in for a free e-bike at NECA 2025! Visit the EC&M booth (3726), along with its four sponsors, by tomorrow to be entered to win. You'll need stamps from our booth along with the following sponsors:

  • Champion Fiberglass (booth 1331)
  • Hubbell (booth 2031)
  • Schneider Electric (booth 4618)
  • MCA Inc. (booth 4746)

And don't miss this video of our four sponsor booths posing with the bike you could take home! 

So turn in your entry by tomorrow morning — the winner will be announced at 11 a.m. CT. Note: You do not need to be present to win. 

