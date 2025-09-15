The Everyday Electrician Highlights from NECA 2025

Watch this video to see some of Trevor Ottmann's favorite moments from this year's NECA show in Chicago.
Sept. 15, 2025
Trevor and his wife, Jamie, and daughter, Lola, loved attending this year's NECA show.
Trevor Ottmann, the Everyday Electrician, had a blast at his second NECA in a row. He and his family traveled to Chicago, where they spent time hanging out on the show floor, exploring the city, catching up with friends at NECA, and meeting readers at the EC&M booth. They're excited for next year's show in Las Vegas!

About the Author

Trevor Ottmann is an electrical contractor based in southeast Nebraska. After graduating from Rock Port High School, Rock Port, Mo., in 2006, he attended Southeast Community College in Milford, Neb., to learn the electrical trade. After graduating from Milford in 2008, he joined Progressive Electric in Lincoln, Neb., where he worked from 2009 to 2018. While full time at Progressive, he started doing contract work in 2016, launching 3/0 Electric as a side business. From 2018 to 2022, he joined Capitol City Electric in Lincoln, Neb., where he joined the Local 265 Union. In November 2022, he took the plunge as a small business owner and started working full time for 3/0 Electric with his wife, Jamie, At 3/0 Electric, he mostly focuses on commercial and industrial jobs as well as agricultural electrical work. He has held an electrical contractor's license in Nebraska since 2012. He is also a firefighter for the Bennet Rural Fire District since 2021 and is a nationally registered emergency medical technician (NREMT) since June 2023. Trevor lives with his wife and daughter in Bennet, Neb.   

