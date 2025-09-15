NECA 2025: Hear from the Editors of EC&M and Electrical Wholesaling

Jim Lucy, Ellie Coggins, and Michael Morris share some insights from their time at the NECA show this year.
The editorial staff of EC&M and Electrical Wholesaling magazines had the chance to attend NECA, explore the show floor, meet readers, and attend educational sessions. Scroll below to watch their video highlights, and wish them a safe journey back home from the show!

Jim Lucy, editor-in-chief of Electrical Wholesaling

Jim shares some of his top takeaways from this year's show. He had the chance to visit a variety of booths and attend some educational sessions, which he always enjoys. Listen to hear what he learned and is looking forward to next year. 

Ellie Coggins, managing editor of EC&M

At this year's show, Ellie spent most of her time at the EC&M booth meeting readers and promoting the Everyday Electrician across our social media channels! Her key highlights included getting to film some fun social media footage with Trevor Ottmann, the Everyday Electrician, for our Instagram and TikTok accounts.

Michael Morris, editor of EC&M

Last but not least, Michael highlights a few of the things he enjoyed at NECA in Chicago. He spent a lot of time exploring the show floor and creating galleries of some of the most interesting products to share with our audience, mostly in the lighting and electric vehicle (EV) space. He also got the chance to watch Trevor win a contractor speed installation challenge at the ABB booth!

