The Everyday Electrician: Final Thoughts on NECA 2025

Trevor Ottmann shares some of the most interesting insights he took away from attending the recent NECA show in Chicago.
Sept. 25, 2025
Trevor Ottmann, owner of 3/0 Electric in Bennett, Neb., and the Everyday Electrician™ with EC&M magazine, returned home from a great two on the NECA show floor in Chicago. Now that he is home, he had some time to share some of his major highlights, including booth visits and trends he noticed while exploring the show floor. Watch the video to hear his major NECA takeaways. 

About the Author

Trevor Ottmann

Trevor Ottmann

Trevor Ottmann is an electrical contractor based in southeast Nebraska. After graduating from Rock Port High School, Rock Port, Mo., in 2006, he attended Southeast Community College in Milford, Neb., to learn the electrical trade. After graduating from Milford in 2008, he joined Progressive Electric in Lincoln, Neb., where he worked from 2009 to 2018. While full time at Progressive, he started doing contract work in 2016, launching 3/0 Electric as a side business. From 2018 to 2022, he joined Capitol City Electric in Lincoln, Neb., where he joined the Local 265 Union. In November 2022, he took the plunge as a small business owner and started working full time for 3/0 Electric with his wife, Jamie, At 3/0 Electric, he mostly focuses on commercial and industrial jobs as well as agricultural electrical work. He has held an electrical contractor's license in Nebraska since 2012. He is also a firefighter for the Bennet Rural Fire District since 2021 and is a nationally registered emergency medical technician (NREMT) since June 2023. Trevor lives with his wife and daughter in Bennet, Neb.   

