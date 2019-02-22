TIA Calls For Interest in Standards for Balanced Twisted-Pair Cabling and Components

The Telecommunications Industry Association (TIA), Arlington, Va., said its TR-42.7 Engineering Committee on Telecommunications Copper Cabling Systems has issued a call for interest for document TIA-568.2-D-1 titled “Balanced Twisted-Pair Telecommunications Cabling and Components Standard.”

TR-42.7 is developing an amendment to designate balun specifications used for testing Category 8 cabling and components described in ANSI/TIA-568.2-D. The group is seeking participation in this project from the user and general interest communities. Stakeholders may include but are not limited to: all users and manufacturers of telecommunications cabling systems.

For more information about TR- 42 and how to participate in standards development with TIA, contact the Standards Department at [email protected].

A major function of the Telecommunications Industry Association (TIA) is the writing and maintenance of voluntary industry standards and specifications. Recent meeting reports, agendas and notices for upcoming meetings, as well as links to some of the most popular standards from each committee are available on TIA’s public engineering committee pages.