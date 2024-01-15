Code Conversations Podcast — GFCI Requirements in the 2023 NEC

Editor-in-Chief Ellen Parson and NEC Expert Russ LeBlanc discuss some of the most significant changes to the 2023 edition of the National Electrical Code. This episode looks at revisions made to Sec. 210.8, specifically how the term “listed Class A GFCI” replaced “ground-fault circuit interrupter.” Russ explains why this change is significant.
“Code Conversations” is a podcast series from EC&M magazine that focuses on interpreting the NEC. Ellen Parson, editor-in-chief of EC&M, and NEC Expert Russ LeBlanc discuss difficult-to-decipher concepts surrounding the 2023 NEC in 10 minutes or less.