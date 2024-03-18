Code Conversations Podcast — EV Branch Circuit Requirements in the 2023 NEC

Editor-in-Chief Ellen Parson and NEC Expert Russ LeBlanc discuss some of the most significant changes to the 2023 edition of the National Electrical Code. This episode looks at Sec. 625.40 and the requirements for electric vehicle branch circuits. Listen now to learn all about the installation rules and requirements that surround EV branch circuits.
“Code Conversations” is a podcast series from EC&M magazine that focuses on interpreting the NEC. Ellen Parson, editor-in-chief of EC&M, and NEC Expert Russ LeBlanc discuss difficult-to-decipher concepts surrounding the 2023 NEC in 10 minutes or less.