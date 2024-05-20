Code Conversations Podcast — Energy Management System Revisions in the 2023 NEC

Editor-in-Chief Ellen Parson and NEC Expert Russ LeBlanc discuss some of the most significant changes to the 2023 edition of the National Electrical Code. This episode looks at a new Section that was added for energy management systems that can control the maximum load of a service. Listen now to hear Russ explain what this means in technical terms.
“Code Conversations” is a podcast series from EC&M magazine that focuses on interpreting the NEC. Ellen Parson, editor-in-chief of EC&M, and NEC Expert Russ LeBlanc discuss difficult-to-decipher concepts surrounding the 2023 NEC in 10 minutes or less.