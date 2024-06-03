Code Conversations Podcast — Section 440 and Working Space Challenges

In this episode of EC&M Code Conversations, Editor-in-Chief Ellen Parson and Code Consultant Russ LeBlanc talk about Sec. 440 of the NEC and the ever-common problem related to working space challenges that continue to plague electrical installations.
“Code Conversations” is a podcast series from EC&M magazine that focuses on interpreting the NEC. Ellen Parson, editor-in-chief of EC&M, and NEC Expert Russ LeBlanc discuss difficult-to-decipher concepts surrounding the 2023 NEC in 10 minutes or less.