    Code Conversations Podcast — NEC Revisions to Documentation Requirements

    June 17, 2024
    Ellen Russ look at the Sec. 500.4 revision which clarifies that area classification documentation must be available for both classified and adjacent unclassified areas.
    Editor-in-Chief Ellen Parson and NEC Expert Russ LeBlanc discuss some of the most significant changes to the 2023 edition of the National Electrical Code. This episode looks at the Sec. 500.4 revision which clarifies that area classification documentation must be available for both classified and adjacent unclassified areas. Russ breaks down what this actually means in layman's terms.

    “Code Conversations” is a podcast series from EC&M magazine that focuses on interpreting the NEC. Ellen Parson, editor-in-chief of EC&M, and NEC Expert Russ LeBlanc discuss difficult-to-decipher concepts surrounding the 2023 NEC in 10 minutes or less. 

    About the Author

    Russ LeBlanc | Owner

    Russ started in the electrical trade as an apprentice in 1985. He worked his way up to become a Journeyman Electrician and then eventually became a Master Electrician and Licensed Construction Supervisor. In 1999 Russ become an Electrical Instructor for The Peterson School of Engineering in Massachusetts where he developed his passion for teaching, and quickly became Department Head of Electrical Instruction. Russ has taught thousands of apprentices, electricians, engineers, inspectors, and other electrical professionals during his career as an instructor. He continues to provide electrical professionals with Electrical Code seminars, Arc-Flash Awareness training seminars and educational material through his LeBlanc Consulting Services in North Reading, MA whose specialty is educating electricians. He has been an active member of the NFPA Electrical Section and has authored hundreds of National Electrical Code proposals and comments which have become Code rules to improve the safety for the electrical industry. Russ is also an IAEI certified Electrical Inspector.

    Please visit www.russleblanc.net for more information.

