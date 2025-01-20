  • Newsletter Subscriptions
    Code Conversations Highlights — Do You Know What the NEC Means by “Raceway”?

    Jan. 20, 2025
    Ellen Parson is highlighting some of the most popular Code content from the magazine and website.

    In EC&M Code Conversations highlights, Ellen Parson, editor-in-chief of EC&M, is highlighting some of the most popular Code content from the magazine and website, but this time brought to you in audio-only form, in case you missed it. In this episode, we’re featuring subject matter expert Mark Lamendola's article, "Do You Know What the NEC Means by “Raceway”?" This term is sometimes confusing, even to people with years of experience in the electrical industry. Some think of it in a very limited sense, as being (for example) surface raceway or a wiring gutter. But it’s a much broader, more encompassing term than that. Listen now!

    “Code Conversations” is a podcast series from EC&M magazine that focuses on interpreting the NEC. Ellen Parson, editor-in-chief of EC&M, and NEC Expert Russ LeBlanc discuss difficult-to-decipher concepts surrounding the 2023 NEC in 10 minutes or less. 

    About the Author

    Ellen Parson | Editor-in-Chief - EC&M

    Ellen Parson is the Editor-in-Chief for EC&M. She has a journalism degree from the University of Missouri-Columbia. She's been a business-to-business writer and editor for more than 25 years, most of which have been covering the construction and electrical industries. Contact her at [email protected].

