Code Conversations Highlights — Do You Know What the NEC Means by “Raceway”?

In EC&M Code Conversations highlights, Ellen Parson, editor-in-chief of EC&M, is highlighting some of the most popular Code content from the magazine and website, but this time brought to you in audio-only form, in case you missed it. In this episode, we’re featuring subject matter expert Mark Lamendola's article, "Do You Know What the NEC Means by “Raceway”?" This term is sometimes confusing, even to people with years of experience in the electrical industry. Some think of it in a very limited sense, as being (for example) surface raceway or a wiring gutter. But it’s a much broader, more encompassing term than that. Listen now!