Code Conversations Podcast — The Importance of Art. 100 Definitions
Feb. 3, 2025
In this episode of EC&M Code Conversations, Editor-in-Chief Ellen Parson and Code Consultant Russ LeBlanc go back to basics and remind themselves and our listners why the definitions in Article 100 are so important. Specifically, this episode looks at emergency disconnect requirements in Sec. 230.85.
“Code Conversations” is a podcast series from EC&M magazine that focuses on interpreting the NEC. Ellen Parson, editor-in-chief of EC&M, and NEC Expert Russ LeBlanc discuss difficult-to-decipher concepts surrounding the 2023 NEC in 10 minutes or less.
