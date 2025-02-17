Code Conversations Highlights — New York City Modernizes Its Electrical Code

In EC&M Code Conversations highlights, Ellen Parson, editor-in-chief of EC&M, is highlighting some of the most popular Code content from the magazine and website, but this time brought to you in audio-only form, in case you missed it. n this episode, we’re featuring "New York City Modernizes Its Electrical Code" by, Freelance Writer Tom Zind. This member's only new piece went in depth about the new municipal standard that was years in the making and tailored to NYC. Listen now!