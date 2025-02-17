Code Conversations Highlights — New York City Modernizes Its Electrical Code
Feb. 17, 2025
In EC&M Code Conversations highlights, Ellen Parson, editor-in-chief of EC&M, is highlighting some of the most popular Code content from the magazine and website, but this time brought to you in audio-only form, in case you missed it. n this episode, we’re featuring "New York City Modernizes Its Electrical Code" by, Freelance Writer Tom Zind. This member's only new piece went in depth about the new municipal standard that was years in the making and tailored to NYC. Listen now!
“Code Conversations” is a podcast series from EC&M magazine that focuses on interpreting the NEC. Ellen Parson, editor-in-chief of EC&M, and NEC Expert Russ LeBlanc discuss difficult-to-decipher concepts surrounding the 2023 NEC in 10 minutes or less.
Voice your opinion!
Voice your opinion!
To join the conversation, and become an exclusive member of EC&M, create an account today!
Sponsored Recommendations
Sponsored Recommendations
Sponsored
Sponsored