    Code Conversations Highlights — New York City Modernizes Its Electrical Code

    Feb. 17, 2025
    Ellen Parson highlights the member's only article "New York City Modernizes Its Electrical Code" by Tom Zind.

    In EC&M Code Conversations highlights, Ellen Parson, editor-in-chief of EC&M, is highlighting some of the most popular Code content from the magazine and website, but this time brought to you in audio-only form, in case you missed it. n this episode, we’re featuring "New York City Modernizes Its Electrical Code" by, Freelance Writer Tom Zind. This member's only new piece went in depth about the new municipal standard that was years in the making and tailored to NYC. Listen now!

    “Code Conversations” is a podcast series from EC&M magazine that focuses on interpreting the NEC. Ellen Parson, editor-in-chief of EC&M, and NEC Expert Russ LeBlanc discuss difficult-to-decipher concepts surrounding the 2023 NEC in 10 minutes or less. 

    About the Author

    Ellen Parson | Editor-in-Chief - EC&M

    Ellen Parson is the Editor-in-Chief for EC&M. She has a journalism degree from the University of Missouri-Columbia. She's been a business-to-business writer and editor for more than 25 years, most of which have been covering the construction and electrical industries. Contact her at [email protected].

