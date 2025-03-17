  • Newsletter Subscriptions
  • Magazine Subscription
    • ID 181587277 © Piyamas Dulmunsumphun | Dreamstime.com
    67d45b34911ddb89c97c0e59 Dreamstime Xl 181587277
    1. Podcasts
    2. Code Conversations

    Code Conversations Highlights — National Electrical Code 2023 Revision Costs Draw Debate

    March 17, 2025
    Ellen Parson highlights the member's only article "National Electrical Code 2023 Revision Costs Draw Debate" by Tom Zind.

    In EC&M Code Conversations highlights, Ellen Parson, editor-in-chief of EC&M, is highlighting some of the most popular Code content from the magazine and website, but this time brought to you in audio-only form, in case you missed it. In this episode, we’re featuring "National Electrical Code 2023 Revision Costs Draw Debate" by, Freelance Writer Tom Zind. This member's only news piece looked at housing affordability concerns that doomed an effort in Nebraska’s largest city to keep expanded NEC protections state removed.

    “Code Conversations” is a podcast series from EC&M magazine that focuses on interpreting the NEC. Ellen Parson, editor-in-chief of EC&M, and NEC Expert Russ LeBlanc discuss difficult-to-decipher concepts surrounding the 2023 NEC in 10 minutes or less. 

    About the Author

    Ellen Parson | Editor-in-Chief - EC&M

    Ellen Parson is the Editor-in-Chief for EC&M. She has a journalism degree from the University of Missouri-Columbia. She's been a business-to-business writer and editor for more than 25 years, most of which have been covering the construction and electrical industries. Contact her at [email protected].

    Email

    Voice your opinion!

    To join the conversation, and become an exclusive member of EC&M, create an account today!

    Continue Reading

    Sponsored Recommendations