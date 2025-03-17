Code Conversations Highlights — National Electrical Code 2023 Revision Costs Draw Debate

In EC&M Code Conversations highlights, Ellen Parson, editor-in-chief of EC&M, is highlighting some of the most popular Code content from the magazine and website, but this time brought to you in audio-only form, in case you missed it. In this episode, we’re featuring "National Electrical Code 2023 Revision Costs Draw Debate" by, Freelance Writer Tom Zind. This member's only news piece looked at housing affordability concerns that doomed an effort in Nebraska’s largest city to keep expanded NEC protections state removed.