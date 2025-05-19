    • ID 318469404 © Worawee Meepian | Dreamstime.com
    682641beb0aee66da58209d9 Dreamstime Xxl 318469404

    Code Conversations Highlights — Understanding General Requirements of the NEC, Part 2

    May 19, 2025
    Ellen Parson highlights "Understanding General Requirements of the NEC, Part 2" by Mark Lamendola.

    In EC&M Code Conversations highlights, Ellen Parson, editor-in-chief of EC&M, is highlighting some of the most popular Code content from the magazine and website, but this time brought to you in audio-only form, in case you missed it. In this episode, we’re featuring "Understanding General Requirements of the NEC, Part 2" by Mark Lamendola. Discover why Art. 110 of the National Electrical Code contains a Part I with general requirements.

    “Code Conversations” is a podcast series from EC&M magazine that focuses on interpreting the NEC. Ellen Parson, editor-in-chief of EC&M, and NEC Expert Russ LeBlanc discuss difficult-to-decipher concepts surrounding the 2023 NEC in 10 minutes or less. 

    About the Author

    Ellen Parson | Editor-in-Chief - EC&M

    Ellen Parson is the Editor-in-Chief for EC&M. She has a journalism degree from the University of Missouri-Columbia. She's been a business-to-business writer and editor for more than 25 years, most of which have been covering the construction and electrical industries. Contact her at [email protected].

    Email

    Voice your opinion!

    To join the conversation, and become an exclusive member of EC&M, create an account today!

    Continue Reading

    Sponsored Recommendations