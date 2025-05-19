Code Conversations Highlights — Understanding General Requirements of the NEC, Part 2
May 19, 2025
In EC&M Code Conversations highlights, Ellen Parson, editor-in-chief of EC&M, is highlighting some of the most popular Code content from the magazine and website, but this time brought to you in audio-only form, in case you missed it. In this episode, we’re featuring "Understanding General Requirements of the NEC, Part 2" by Mark Lamendola. Discover why Art. 110 of the National Electrical Code contains a Part I with general requirements.
“Code Conversations” is a podcast series from EC&M magazine that focuses on interpreting the NEC. Ellen Parson, editor-in-chief of EC&M, and NEC Expert Russ LeBlanc discuss difficult-to-decipher concepts surrounding the 2023 NEC in 10 minutes or less.
