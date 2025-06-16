    • Understanding General Requirements of the NEC, Part 3 — EC&M Code Conversations Highlights

    Ellen Parson highlights "Understanding General Requirements of the NEC, Part 3" by Mark Lamendola.
    June 16, 2025
    ID 108216751 © Spaxia | Dreamstime.com
    6841fd0e8900a5ec64224d02 Dreamstime Xxl 108216751

    In EC&M Code Conversations highlights, Ellen Parson, editor-in-chief of EC&M, is highlighting some of the most popular Code content from the magazine and website, but this time brought to you in audio-only form, in case you missed it. In this episode, we’re featuring "Understanding General Requirements of the NEC, Part 3" by Mark Lamendola. Mark explains what “approved” means in the NEC, and what exactly the AHJ is.

    “Code Conversations” is a podcast series from EC&M magazine that focuses on interpreting the NEC. Ellen Parson, editor-in-chief of EC&M, and NEC Expert Russ LeBlanc discuss difficult-to-decipher concepts surrounding the 2023 NEC in 10 minutes or less. 

    About the Author

    Email

    Ellen Parson

    Editor-in-Chief - EC&M

    Ellen Parson is the Editor-in-Chief for EC&M. She has a journalism degree from the University of Missouri-Columbia. She's been a business-to-business writer and editor for more than 25 years, most of which have been covering the construction and electrical industries. Contact her at [email protected].

    Sign up for EC&M Newsletters
    Get the latest news and updates.

    Related

    Understanding General Requirements of the NEC, Part 2
    Understanding General Requirements of the NEC, Part 5
    Solve EV Charging challenges for a seamless transition
    Sponsored
    Electrical Conduit Comparison Chart
    Sponsored

    Voice Your Opinion!

    To join the conversation, and become an exclusive member of EC&M, create an account today!