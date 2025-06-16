Understanding General Requirements of the NEC, Part 3 — EC&M Code Conversations Highlights

In EC&M Code Conversations highlights, Ellen Parson, editor-in-chief of EC&M, is highlighting some of the most popular Code content from the magazine and website, but this time brought to you in audio-only form, in case you missed it. In this episode, we’re featuring "Understanding General Requirements of the NEC, Part 3" by Mark Lamendola. Mark explains what “approved” means in the NEC, and what exactly the AHJ is.