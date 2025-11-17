Understanding General Requirements of the NEC, Part 8 — EC&M Code Conversations Highlights
In EC&M Code Conversations highlights, Ellen Parson, editor-in-chief of EC&M, is highlighting some of the most popular Code content from the magazine and website, but this time brought to you in audio form, in case you missed it. In this episode, we’re featuring "Understanding General Requirements of the NEC, Part 8" by Mark Lamendola. This episode looks at Sec. 110.13, which provides the requirements for the mounting and cooling of equipment.
“Code Conversations” is a podcast series from EC&M magazine that focuses on interpreting the NEC. Ellen Parson, editor-in-chief of EC&M, and NEC Expert Russ LeBlanc discuss difficult-to-decipher concepts surrounding the 2023 NEC in 10 minutes or less.
Sign up for our eNewsletters
Get the latest news and updates