Understanding General Requirements of the NEC, Part 8 — EC&M Code Conversations Highlights

Ellen Parson highlights "Understanding General Requirements of the NEC, Part 8" by Mark Lamendola.
Nov. 17, 2025
In EC&M Code Conversations highlights, Ellen Parson, editor-in-chief of EC&M, is highlighting some of the most popular Code content from the magazine and website, but this time brought to you in audio form, in case you missed it. In this episode, we’re featuring "Understanding General Requirements of the NEC, Part 8" by Mark Lamendola. This episode looks at Sec. 110.13, which provides the requirements for the mounting and cooling of equipment. 

“Code Conversations” is a podcast series from EC&M magazine that focuses on interpreting the NEC. Ellen Parson, editor-in-chief of EC&M, and NEC Expert Russ LeBlanc discuss difficult-to-decipher concepts surrounding the 2023 NEC in 10 minutes or less. 

Ellen Parson
Ellen Parson

Editor-in-Chief - EC&M

Ellen Parson is the Editor-in-Chief for EC&M. She has a journalism degree from the University of Missouri-Columbia. She's been a business-to-business writer and editor for more than 25 years, most of which have been covering the construction and electrical industries. Contact her at [email protected].

