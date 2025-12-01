Code Conversations Podcast — How the 2023 NEC Addressed Hazards Associated with Horticultural Lighting
In this episode of EC&M Code Conversations, Editor-in-Chief Ellen Parson and Code Consultant Russ LeBlanc discuss how the 2023 NEC addressed hazards associated with the growing (no pun intended) horticultural lighting industry. Learn all about these Code revisions and what's to come in future Code cycles.
“Code Conversations” is a podcast series from EC&M magazine that focuses on interpreting the NEC. Ellen Parson, editor-in-chief of EC&M, and NEC Expert Russ LeBlanc discuss difficult-to-decipher concepts surrounding the 2023 NEC.
Sign up for our eNewsletters
Get the latest news and updates