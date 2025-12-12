2026 NEC Code Changes: Key Impacts for Electrical Contractors Part 2

Ellen Parson and Chad Kennedy discuss 2026 NEC Code Changes.
Dec. 12, 2025
In EC&M Code Conversations highlights, Ellen Parson, editor-in-chief of EC&M, is highlighting some of the most popular Code content from the magazine and website, but this time brought to you in audio form, in case you missed it. In this episode, we’re featuring "2026 NEC Code Changes: Key Impacts for Electrical Contractors” with subject matter expert Chad Kennedy, Director of Industry Standards for Schneider Electric.

“Code Conversations” is a podcast series from EC&M magazine that focuses on interpreting the NEC. Ellen Parson, editor-in-chief of EC&M, and Chad Kennedy, Director of Industry Standards for Schneider Electric explore several key NEC revisions in this second of two episodes.

