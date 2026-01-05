Code Conversations Podcast — Test and Maintenance Protocols Surrounding Emergency Systems
In this episode of EC&M Code Conversations, Editor-in-Chief Ellen Parson and Code Consultant Russ LeBlanc discuss changes to test and maintenance protocols surrounding emergency systems and how they’re commissioned per the 2023 NEC.
“Code Conversations” is a podcast series from EC&M magazine that focuses on interpreting the NEC. Ellen Parson, editor-in-chief of EC&M, and NEC Expert Russ LeBlanc discuss difficult-to-decipher concepts surrounding the 2023 NEC.
