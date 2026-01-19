Understanding General Requirements of the NEC, Part 10 — EC&M Code Conversations Highlights
In EC&M Code Conversations highlights, Ellen Parson, editor-in-chief of EC&M, is highlighting some of the most popular Code content from the magazine and website, but this time brought to you in audio form, in case you missed it. In this episode, we’re featuring "Understanding General Requirements of the NEC, Part 10" by Mark Lamendola. This episode discusses Sec. 110.15, which requires marking the high leg of a delta-connected 4-wire system where the midpoint of one phase is grounded.
“Code Conversations” is a podcast series from EC&M magazine that focuses on interpreting the NEC. Ellen Parson, editor-in-chief of EC&M, and NEC Expert Russ LeBlanc discuss difficult-to-decipher concepts surrounding the 2023 NEC in 10 minutes or less.
Sign up for our eNewsletters
Get the latest news and updates