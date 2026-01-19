Understanding General Requirements of the NEC, Part 10 — EC&M Code Conversations Highlights

In EC&M Code Conversations highlights, Ellen Parson, editor-in-chief of EC&M, is highlighting some of the most popular Code content from the magazine and website, but this time brought to you in audio form, in case you missed it. In this episode, we’re featuring "Understanding General Requirements of the NEC, Part 10" by Mark Lamendola. This episode discusses Sec. 110.15, which requires marking the high leg of a delta-connected 4-wire system where the midpoint of one phase is grounded.