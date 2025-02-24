EC&M On Air — The Most Memorable EC&M Content of 2024 with the EC&M Editors
Feb. 24, 2025
In Episode 64 of EC&M On Air, Editor-in-Chief Ellen Parson sits down with the other EC&M editorial staff — Managing Editor Ellie Coggins Angus and Editor Michael Morris — to discuss the most popular articles, videos, podcasts, and social media trends of 2024! See what subject areas and authors got the most attention from our readers and resonated with Ellen, Ellie, and Michael.
Voice your opinion!
Voice your opinion!
To join the conversation, and become an exclusive member of EC&M, create an account today!
Sponsored Recommendations
Sponsored Recommendations
Sponsored
Sponsored