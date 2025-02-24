  • Newsletter Subscriptions
    ID 290443917 | 2024 © Deulu9 | Dreamstime.com
    A green chalkboard that says '2024 Review.' Each letter/number is on its own yellow sticky note.
    EC&M On Air — The Most Memorable EC&M Content of 2024 with the EC&M Editors

    Feb. 24, 2025
    In Episode 64, the EC&M editors discuss our readers' most popular articles, videos, podcasts, and social media posts from last year.

    In Episode 64 of EC&M On Air, Editor-in-Chief Ellen Parson sits down with the other EC&M editorial staff — Managing Editor Ellie Coggins Angus and Editor Michael Morris — to discuss the most popular articles, videos, podcasts, and social media trends of 2024! See what subject areas and authors got the most attention from our readers and resonated with Ellen, Ellie, and Michael. 

    About the Author

    Ellen Parson | Editor-in-Chief - EC&M

    Ellen Parson is the Editor-in-Chief for EC&M. She has a journalism degree from the University of Missouri-Columbia. She's been a business-to-business writer and editor for more than 25 years, most of which have been covering the construction and electrical industries. Contact her at [email protected].

