EC&M On Air Highlights Charging Anxiety: Why EV Infrastructure Depends on Maintenance, Training, and Standards

ICYMI, Ellen highlights this recent EV article about charging anxiety by expert Theo Brillhart.
Feb. 9, 2026
ID 181587277 © Piyamas Dulmunsumphun | Dreamstime.com
697bd4b7329eecc9bea46baa Dreamstime Xxl 181587277

We're highlighting a popular past article that ran online in a special audio-only format. This article is read by Editor-in-Chief Ellen Parson and was originally published on the EC&M website in October. Written by Theo Brillhart, this article explores into how the chief barrier in EV adoption is now "charging anxiety" and the reliability of EV charging infrastructure.

About the Author

Ellen Parson
Email

Ellen Parson

Editor-in-Chief - EC&M

Ellen Parson is the Editor-in-Chief for EC&M. She has a journalism degree from the University of Missouri-Columbia. She's been a business-to-business writer and editor for more than 25 years, most of which have been covering the construction and electrical industries. Contact her at [email protected].

Sign up for our eNewsletters
Get the latest news and updates

Related

What’s Wrong Here? Hint: Wrong Equipment for the Job
Poll Finds New York All-Electric Law Lacks Awareness and Buy-In
Going Underground: Best Practices for Burying Utilities
Sponsored
Electrical Conduit Comparison Chart
Sponsored

Voice Your Opinion!

To join the conversation, and become an exclusive member of EC&M, create an account today!