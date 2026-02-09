EC&M On Air Highlights Charging Anxiety: Why EV Infrastructure Depends on Maintenance, Training, and Standards
We're highlighting a popular past article that ran online in a special audio-only format. This article is read by Editor-in-Chief Ellen Parson and was originally published on the EC&M website in October. Written by Theo Brillhart, this article explores into how the chief barrier in EV adoption is now "charging anxiety" and the reliability of EV charging infrastructure.
