Podcast: Beyond the Core: Building Data Centers in America’s Next Frontier

In this episode of the EC&M On Air podcast, Wesco Editor in Chief Ellen Parson speaks with David Speidelsbach, Vice President of Sales and Strategic Initiatives for Electrical & Electronic Solutions at Wesco.
Dec. 19, 2025
This bonus episode of EC&M On Air, sponsored by Wesco, explores how the rapid growth of AI, cloud computing, and digital infrastructure is reshaping the data center market and pushing development beyond traditional core locations. Host Ellen Parson is joined by Wesco subject matter expert David Speidelsbach to examine the forces driving unprecedented demand, the strain being placed on established data center hubs, and why emerging and tertiary markets are becoming the next frontier for development.

The conversation dives into the benefits and challenges of building data centers in these new regions, including cost advantages, access to land and renewable energy, tax incentives, and the realities of labor, water, and infrastructure constraints. David also shares guidance for electrical contractors navigating these complex projects, highlighting the importance of early collaboration, strong partnerships, and supply chain coordination. Throughout the discussion, listeners gain practical insight into how contractors and suppliers can successfully support large-scale, mission-critical data center builds in an evolving market.

