Understanding the Impact of Harmonics

Impact of harmonics on your system

One of the most significant issues you may see if harmonics are present is increased heat in electrical equipment. Overheating on transformers, motors, and other electrical devices can lead to reduced efficiency and premature failure. Overheating can also cause insulation breakdown, which can result in short circuits, fires, and other safety hazards.

If you’re seeing a reduced power factor or lower efficiency of the power system, it could be another sign you’re dealing with harmonics. Power factor is essential to ensure that the electrical supply coming into your facility is used efficiently. Harmonics causing that reduction can have a cascading effect leading to increased energy consumption, higher utility bills, and reduced electrical system capacity.

The presence of harmonics can also be seen in smaller ways around your facility. Things like flickering lights or communication system interference. No matter how the issues present themselves, harmonics can have a significant impact on the performance of your power system. It’s best to monitor and mitigate their effects when those issues show up.

Mitigating the effects of harmonics

Start with making sure you have routine preventive maintenance checks of your non-linear loads. That way you can catch and address the problems before they get too large.