Understanding Power Factor Basics

When the PF is low, this means that the electrical system has low efficiency. The major effects of low PF are:

The system would draw a much higher current for real and reactive power, which increases line losses and hence the heat.

Larger conductor sizes and switch gears are required to compensate for the line losses, which make this a costly exercise.

PF correction

he simplest way to improve PF is to add PF correction capacitors to the electrical system. PF correction capacitors act as reactive current generators, helping to offset the non-working power used by inductive loads, thereby improving the system PF. The interaction between PF capacitors and specialized equipment, such as variable-speed drives, requires a well-designed system.

The most practical and economical PF correction device is the capacitor. It improves the PF because the effects of capacitance are exactly opposite those of inductance.

The VAR of kVAR rating of a capacitor shows how much reactive power the capacitor will supply. Since this kind of reactive power cancels out the reactive power caused by inductance, each kiloVAR of capacitance decreases the net reactive power demand by the same amount. A 15-kVAR capacitor, for example, will cancel out 15 kVA of inductive reactive power.

Capacitors can be installed at any point in the electrical system and will improve the PF between the point of application and the power source. However, the PF between the load and the capacitor will remain unchanged. Capacitors are usually added at each piece of offending equipment, ahead of groups of motors (ahead of motor control centers or distribution panels), or at main services.

PF correction capacitors can switch on every day when the inductive equipment starts. Switching a capacitor on can produce a very brief over-voltage condition. If a customer has problems with variable-speed drives turning themselves off due to over-voltage at roughly the same time every day, investigate the switching control sequence. If a customer complains about fuses blowing on some (but not all) of their capacitors, check for harmonic currents.

There are two types of capacitor banks: fixed and switched. A fixed bank is connected all the time and continuously supplies reactive power (VARs) into the system to compensate for a low PF. The downside of a fixed bank capacitor is that during periods of light load (i.e. nights, weekends, etc.) this additional compensation can produce higher than normal voltages, which can be damaging to sensitive electronic equipment.

A switched (or automatic) capacitor bank monitors the electric service continuously and switches on the capacitors only when needed. This type of system prevents damaging overvoltages and improves the PF to unity (1.0). The intelligent controllers of switch capacitor banks use a voltage override feature to disconnect the capacitor bank if the system’s primary voltage is too high.

Installation example

A large manufacturing facility was receiving electric utility penalties for poor PF. The facility was fed through a 2,000 kVA transformer to a 3,000A, 480V main switchboard. When the PF fell below 0.9 lagging, the electric utility switched demand billing from kW to kVA, which can increase the demand charge significantly. This can be seen in Table 2, which shows a summary of the facility’s maximum, minimum, and average demand (kW and kVA) and PF.