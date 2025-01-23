Uncovering Common Power Quality Misconceptions

What misconceptions did the customer have?

The challenges arising from any PQ investigation invite typical and unique PQ misconceptions. This problem, however, presented a combination of myths that required careful thought. Here are several PQ misconceptions that had to be debunked, resolved, and explained to the customer.

Myth #1: Despite high reliability and quality power meeting industry standards, incoming electric utility power may cause LED lighting problems.

Fact #1: From PQ monitoring, the electric utility power source was ruled out as causing or contributing to the LED lighting problems.

Myth #2: Sizing surge protective devices (SPDs) internal to electronic loads according to standard industry guidelines will help reduce the risk of premature SPD failure (thus product failure) even when an SPD is applied after an EMI filter.

Fact #2: If sized correctly, the SPD after the EMI filter in the LED drivers can withstand the energy (heat) when a surge occurs. However, the common everyday disturbance (oscillatory wave occurring at the peak) from the normal operation of electrical and electronic loads (e.g., escalator VFDs) in the airport terminal was amplified by the driver’s internal EMI filter, which exposed the SPD on the output of the filter to undergo additional heating, leading to its premature failure. Failure of the SPD caused the driver’s AC line fuse to blow.

Myth #3: Application of SPDs along low-voltage control circuits and control system components isn’t needed because control circuits are not power circuits, and the control voltage is low.

Fact #3: Application of properly sized and located SPDs on control circuits is critical to the preservation of the signal and the protection of the control system components to avoid causing internal damage to the driver and proper driver control functions.

Myth #4: Grounding of the canopies and LED luminaires installed on the canopies had nothing to do with the malfunctions and failures of the LED lighting system. (Grounding of structures, electrical systems, and electronic loads don’t do anything — so it’s not important. Therefore, questioning it shouldn’t be included in a PQ investigation.)

Fact #4: Grounding of the LED luminaires, the driver, and the canopy structure played a key role in the malfunctions and failures of the LED lighting system. (Properly grounding of metal infrastructures supporting LED lighting, lighting fixtures, and the drivers within helps stabilize (keep close to 0V) the whole grounding system, especially when voltage surges impact AC power circuits and control circuits.)

Myth #5: New LPS installations on large outdoor metal structures (interfaced with existing LPS-protected buildings) that must support programmable LED lighting will perform the same as LPSs installed on large building structures that must support programmable LED lighting.

Fact #5: Careful installation and evaluation of the bonding of the components of the metal structure and the bonding of LPS connector hardware and its down conductors must be carried out to ensure the LPS system operates under low impedance conditions to help ensure adequate protection and performance of electronic loads like LED lighting. This type of installation is not the same as what you find on a typical building structure.

Myth #6: The malfunctions and failures of the LED lighting equipment (drivers and control system components) were associated with one simple cause.

Fact #6: Most PQ-related problems with electronic loads, especially controllable loads like most LED lighting, involve more than one cause and are complex.

Myth #7: Thunderstorms passing over large metal structures that must support electronic equipment are typically the single disturbance cause of PQ-related equipment problems.

Fact #7: Since the canopies were constructed from large steel beams exposed to the outdoors, lightning from passing thunderstorms was not the only contributing cause to the malfunctions and failures of the LED lighting system. The oscillatory disturbance caused by the power electronics inside the VFDs controlling the elevator motors was the second disturbance cause that impacted the LED drivers.