The Four-Phase Power Quality Audit You Can Start Now

A power quality audit is an organized, straightforward process that allows you to assess and monitor the electrical health of your facility. While it might seem complex at first, the audit process can be broken down into four distinct phases — planning, measuring, monitoring, and analyzing — that help you establish a solid foundation for maintaining optimal power quality over time. These phases not only simplify the process but also set the stage for continuous monitoring and troubleshooting.

Why Care About Power Quality?

Power quality refers to the consistency and reliability of electrical power supplied to your facility. It is critical to ensuring that voltage, current, and frequency remain stable and within the specifications that your equipment requires to operate optimally. When power quality is poor, the effects can be detrimental, leading to a range of problems — from equipment damage to increased energy costs.