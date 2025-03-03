4 Real-World Applications for Outdoor Power Pedestals

Like running out of gas or getting caught in the rain without an umbrella, sometimes you don’t realize you need something until it’s too late. Likewise, not having access to outdoor power when you need it most can cause headaches for occupants and facilities managers alike.
New Heavy-Duty Outdoor Power Pedestals from Intermatic help solve this common occurrence and support everyday power needs in a wide range of applications. Our rugged, 14-gauge stainless steel solutions are designed to withstand the harshest outdoor elements and bring convenience to daily life.
Here’s a look at how Power Pedestals can benefit shared outdoor spaces of all types and sizes.
Student Living
The typical Gen Z student averages nearly 6.5 hours of screen time each day. Between laptops, phones, tablets, and smartwatches, there’s no shortage of devices that need to be charged.
Installing Power Pedestals in shared campus spaces, such as near student centers, outdoor dining areas, and grassy recreational spaces, can provide a much-needed lifeline when low-power alerts arrive. Having ready access to power is also a long-term benefit for campus events, like powering projectors for movie nights or plugging in a PA system for impromptu speaking engagements.
Campsites and RV Parks
The only thing better than spending time in the great outdoors is retreating to an air-conditioned RV when the weather doesn’t cooperate. For better or worse, modern campers and outdoor enthusiasts still rely on powered devices and electronics, making ready access to power essential.
By strategically placing Power Pedestals within a campground or RV park, operators ensure patrons can power their vehicles and charge devices while still enjoying the surroundings.
Multi-Unit Residential Buildings
Although it may seem counterintuitive to provide access to power so close to private indoor spaces, installing Power Pedestals near communal areas such as swimming pools, dog runs, and outdoor kitchens can be a major benefit to residents in multi-unit buildings. The easy access allows for ad-hoc device charging and equipment use while also supporting building needs, such as powering holiday decorations and maintenance equipment.
Ideal for retrofit and new construction projects, Power Pedestals are available in eight models and offer a range of handy features that promote security and long-term use.
Parks and Community Areas
Much like college campuses, shared public spaces are ideal for Heavy-Duty Outdoor Power Pedestals. Whether used to power auxiliary lighting at the local sports field or vendor stalls at the community farmer’s market, power access offers municipalities the flexibility to host events and provide programs for residents.
Ready to get started? Contact your local Intermatic representative today to learn how you can bring Heavy-Duty Outdoor Power Pedestals to your next municipal, residential, or commercial project!
