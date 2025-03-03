4 Real-World Applications for Outdoor Power Pedestals

Like running out of gas or getting caught in the rain without an umbrella, sometimes you don’t realize you need something until it’s too late. Likewise, not having access to outdoor power when you need it most can cause headaches for occupants and facilities managers alike.

New Heavy-Duty Outdoor Power Pedestals from Intermatic help solve this common occurrence and support everyday power needs in a wide range of applications. Our rugged, 14-gauge stainless steel solutions are designed to withstand the harshest outdoor elements and bring convenience to daily life.

Here’s a look at how Power Pedestals can benefit shared outdoor spaces of all types and sizes.

Student Living

The typical Gen Z student averages nearly 6.5 hours of screen time each day. Between laptops, phones, tablets, and smartwatches, there’s no shortage of devices that need to be charged.

Installing Power Pedestals in shared campus spaces, such as near student centers, outdoor dining areas, and grassy recreational spaces, can provide a much-needed lifeline when low-power alerts arrive. Having ready access to power is also a long-term benefit for campus events, like powering projectors for movie nights or plugging in a PA system for impromptu speaking engagements.