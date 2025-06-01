Electrical Testing Quiz: Protective Relays

Virginia Balitski, CET, Manager – Training and Development, has worked for Magna IV Engineering since 2006. Virginia started her career as a Field Service Technologist and achieved NETA Level 4 Senior Technician certification. She is also a Certified Engineering Technologist through ASET – The Association of Science & Engineering Technology Professionals of Alberta. Virginia has since dedicated her time to the advancement of training and safety in the electrical industry. She is the current vice-chair of the CSA Z462, Workplace Electrical Safety Committee; is a member of the NFPA 70E, Electrical Safety in the Workplace Technical Committee; and represents NETA on the ASTM F18 Committee. Virginia serves on NETA’s Board of Directors and is involved with many NETA committees.