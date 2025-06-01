    • Electrical Testing Quiz: Protective Relays

    It's time to test your knowledge on protective relays!
    June 1, 2025
    NETA
    682254498affef5315a6831b Circuitbreakerpanelswmicroprocessor Relays2 Pxl 20

    Protective relays are critical power systems components, and it is essential to design and use them properly to detect power system issues. As NETA-certified technicians, we must be familiar with the purpose and operation of various types of protective relays.

    NETA
    678fe535b5957898cd1286d866d9caf311eb1aba865c928a66

    This article was provided by the InterNational Electrical Testing Association (NETA), www.NETAworld.org. NETA was formed in 1972 to establish uniform testing procedures for electrical equipment and systems. Today the association accredits electrical testing companies; certifies electrical testing technicians; publishes the ANSI/NETA Standards for Acceptance Testing, Maintenance Testing, Commissioning, and the Certification of Electrical Test Technicians; and provides training through its annual conferences, PowerTest and EPIC – Electrical Power Innovations Conference, and its expansive library of educational resources.  

    About the Author

    Virginia Balitski

    Virginia Balitski, CET, Manager – Training and Development, has worked for Magna IV Engineering since 2006. Virginia started her career as a Field Service Technologist and achieved NETA Level 4 Senior Technician certification. She is also a Certified Engineering Technologist through ASET – The Association of Science & Engineering Technology Professionals of Alberta. Virginia has since dedicated her time to the advancement of training and safety in the electrical industry. She is the current vice-chair of the CSA Z462, Workplace Electrical Safety Committee; is a member of the NFPA 70E, Electrical Safety in the Workplace Technical Committee; and represents NETA on the ASTM F18 Committee. Virginia serves on NETA’s Board of Directors and is involved with many NETA committees. 

    Sign up for EC&M Newsletters
    Get the latest news and updates.

    Related

    Electrical Testing Quiz: Partial Discharge Cable Testing
    Electrical Testing Quiz: Rotating Machinery
    EC&M Tech Talk Video — Code Requirements for Disconnecting Means
    Sponsored
    Chapter 9 of the NEC — Part 5
    Sponsored

    Voice Your Opinion!

    To join the conversation, and become an exclusive member of EC&M, create an account today!