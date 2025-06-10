How to Eliminate Ground Loops in Building Electrical Systems

Scenario #2: Outdoor transformers

For outdoor service transformers, except those with impedance-grounded neutral systems, Sec. 250.24(A)(2) requires at least one additional connection from neutral to a grounding electrode at the transformer or elsewhere outside the building. This outdoor grounding connection helps mitigate the effects of lightning, line surges, or accidental primary-to-secondary crossovers on the interior portion of the premises wiring system. So, a bonding jumper is required and is typically installed at the exterior service transformer besides a main bonding jumper inside the building, usually at the indoor main switchboard.

For exterior transformers serving as separately derived systems but not as electrical services, Sec. 250.30(A)(1), Exception No. 2 allows “a system bonding jumper at both the source and the first disconnect means shall be permitted if doing so does not establish a parallel path for the grounding conductor.”

Therefore, for exterior transformers, an additional grounding point at each service transformer is required [Sec. 250.24(A)(2)], or an additional system bonding jumper is permitted [Sec. 250.30(A)(1), Exception No. 2] for a separately derived system (Fig. 3). The electrical system is grounded and bonded at two different locations, which could potentially lead to a ground loop problem. However, the resistance of the earth between these two grounding and bonding points is typically high enough that any objectionable current flowing through it is insignificant, which mitigates ground loops in most cases. This is why Exception No. 2 of Sec. 250.30(A)(1) clarifies that “for the purposes of this exception, connection through the earth shall not be considered as providing a parallel path” for neutral current.

Here, two terms need to be clarified for their difference: main bonding jumper and system bonding jumper. Both serve a similar function — providing connections between a grounded circuit conductor and an equipment grounding conductor — to complete a ground fault current path back to the source. However, a main bonding jumper is used at the service entrance, while a system bonding jumper is used in a separately derived system.