NERC Publishes Incident Review and Guidance on Voltage-Sensitive Large Load Integration

NERC has published a new incident review examining the risks and challenges posed by the increasing integration of voltage-sensitive large loads, such as data centers and cryptocurrency mining facilities, into the Bulk Electric System (BES). This review highlights the potential for significant load loss during normally cleared faults on the BES and emphasizes the growing presence of voltage-sensitive loads within the system.

The review analyzes a recent event in the Eastern Interconnection that underscores the vulnerability of these loads to voltage disturbances, which could have significant reliability implications. The future considerations from the incident analysis provide critical guidance for BES operators, planners, and regulators. Specifically, it calls for enhanced awareness and proactive measures to identify and mitigate the potential reliability risks associated with large voltage-sensitive load losses. These considerations are essential for ensuring the continued stability and reliability of the BES as the integration of such loads expands.

Transmission Owners, Transmission Operators, Transmission Planners, and large-load owners must work collaboratively to identify and mitigate reliability risks posed by the potential loss of these loads. NERC urges all stakeholders to read the full review for detailed analysis and recommended actions to address these emerging reliability challenges.