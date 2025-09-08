When Equipment Fails Without Warning

The persistent failure

A contractor has been called in to investigate a large 3-phase motor that has failed multiple times over a three-year span. Each failure had cost the facility significant downtime. Standard steps had already been taken: the motor was replaced, the wiring was inspected, and protective devices verified. Each time, the system looked correct on paper. Yet, the failures kept returning.

For the contractor, the situation was a classic riddle. If the equipment and installation were sound, what else could be lurking beneath the surface?

The investigation process

The contractor begins where most failures start — closest to the equipment. Connections are examined, torque verified, insulation resistance tested. No defects are found. Next, attention turns upstream. Breakers, bus connections, and feeders are all checked. Voltage readings appear normal under load. Power factor and harmonics are evaluated, but nothing out of the ordinary emerges.

At this point, the process turns from routine troubleshooting to detective work. If nothing in the visible system explains the repeated failures, perhaps the problem lies in what can’t be seen with standard meters.

The unseen enemy: electrical transients

That’s when the contractor considers electrical transients. These short-duration surges of voltage or current last only microseconds to milliseconds. They can originate from inside the facility (such as motor switching, faulty breaker contacts, or variable-speed drives) or from outside (utility grid switching, capacitor bank operations, or lightning strikes).

Though invisible to the eye and too fast for most instruments to capture, their impact is real. Sensitive equipment such as PLCs, sensors, and industrial drives can degrade with repeated exposure. Over time, this leads to:

Premature component failure

Corrupted data and communication errors

Costly unplanned downtime

Higher maintenance expenses

The contractor realizes that specialized monitoring is needed to confirm or rule out transients.