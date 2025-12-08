Planning and Preparing a Power Quality Survey

Define the survey parameters and appropriate tools

It may seem obvious, but a power quality instrument is the most appropriate tool to identify PQ problems and their sources. They are dedicated to the task and include a range of parameters to capture most, if not all, potential PQ issues. General-purpose tools such as multimeters, oscilloscopes, energy meters, and the like may be helpful, but are generally not appropriate for the task. Portable PQ instruments offer an advantage over fixed installed meters because they can be moved from point to point with relative ease.

Select a PQ instrument that is IEC 61000-4-30 Class A Edition 3 compliant, which means it comes from a reputable manufacturer and offers reliable and repeatable measurements. Note that IEC 61000-4-30 compliance does not require transient measurements. Transients may be harmful PQ problems that require microsecond and millisecond recordings. A PQ instrument with transient measurement capabilities is highly recommended, especially if you don’t know the details of the suspected problem.

What to measure and the actual recommended survey parameters can be site and problem-specific. If you suspect a specific problem, such as voltage regulation, harmonics, etc., then you can limit the instruments' triggering and recording to only those parameters. However, in many cases, a full PQ survey is required to record and trigger on voltage, current, harmonics, transients, and other parameters. Read the Sidebar below for a checklist of best practices when you're planning and preparing a PQ survey.