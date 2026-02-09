Power Quality & Energy Monitoring in Controlled Environment Agriculture

The electrical load behind the CEA facility

Keeping a CEA facility running often requires electrical engineering expertise as much as horticultural smarts.

Lighting, HVAC, and environmental control systems often run on dedicated circuits and variable-frequency drives (VFDs) to maintain efficiency. Many facilities also operate with year-round HVAC cycles — meaning cooling and dehumidification don’t stop, even in winter. Key electrical demands include:

Continuous operation of HVACD (Heating, Ventilation, Air Conditioning, Dehumidification) systems

High-wattage lighting (e.g., LED or HID systems)

CO₂ delivery and sensor systems

Centralized control systems and security monitoring

As a result, CEA facilities can be major utility customers. Energy usage can reach 16,000kWh per day for mid-size operations.

Common power quality challenges

With this level of electrical demand, it’s clear that power quality can directly impact yield, product quality, and profit margins. Even minor disturbances in power quality can disrupt operations — and that’s exactly what started happening at the New Jersey facility.

Power quality risks in CEA operations can include:

Harmonic distortion caused by LED drivers and VFDs, leading to overheating and potential equipment failure.

Voltage sag or drop, especially during load start-up events.

Power interruptions. Even brief outages can stress environmental control systems, leading to inconsistent grow conditions or system lockouts.

Grid impact from load density. In regions where multiple, large energy consuming sites operate within the same utility zone, the collective demand can stress local distribution systems, causing grid instability and the potential for increased power outages.

At the N.J. facility, the HVAC system and VFDs began failing unexpectedly, threatening their high-value crops. Without clean, consistent power, environmental parameters swung outside of acceptable ranges, forcing growers to discard product.