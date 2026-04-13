Addressing Power Quality Challenges in AI Data Centers

Power quality challenges for utilities and AIDCs

Power quality challenges surfaced for utilities and IDC customers when traditional IDCs were placed on utility distribution systems. Utilities had to plan for the increased load on the distribution systems that did not normally experience these loads. It is a well-known fact that increased load on any circuit — utility and customer — will cause additional and new PQ problems to surface. Although the load of IDCs was higher, it was a steady load. This doesn’t mean the traditional IDC load didn’t vary; it just didn’t vary a lot in a short amount of time.

Server loads would decrease as well as increase in a predictable and steady manner. Similarly, IDC customers had to plan to experience the typical PQ problems that occur on utility distribution systems (i.e., common everyday disturbances), including voltage sags, voltage swells, harmonic distortion, and voltage transients, among other disturbances. Utility power systems are designed to protect their circuits as well as avoid long interruptions and outage periods to help their customers “keep the lights on.”

Most IDC customers had no problem preparing for the typical PQ characteristic of distribution circuits. Like most other commercial and industrial customers, IDCs used a bank of uninterruptible power supplies (UPSs), fast transfer switches, emergency generators, and other typical PQ mitigation equipment and systems. Surge protection devices (SPDs) were also frequently used to help protect expensive IT and communications equipment from voltage surges caused by thunderstorm lightning and transients generated by the normal operation of UDSs. Some traditional IDCs engaged in PQ monitoring to record their baseline PQ for voltage (that belongs to the utility) and current (that “belongs” to the customer). However, most IDCs were not prepared to keep track of their PQ, much less investigate the cause of a PQ problem when one occurred. The traditional IDC customers who didn’t engage in PQ monitoring quickly learned the value of permanent PQ monitoring. These shifting load characteristics become even more evident when you look at how power demand fluctuates:

Rapid changes in power usage

AIDCs use server racks that consume much more power than the racks in traditional IDCs. This increased power usage means that if a bank of 10 x 10 server racks (i.e., 100 racks) that draw 100kW per rack have servers that quickly ramp down in power usage or suddenly trip offline, the system will see a decrease in power by as much as 10MW. This conservative number isn’t often experienced by utility power system circuits. In fact, a decrease in power by as much as 10MW can easily grow to 1,000MW (or 1GW). Sudden changes in power levels like this will cause utility power systems to experience PQ problems that must be carefully managed.

A sudden increase in power level in AIDCs can also mean a sudden increase in power level for AIDC cooling systems, which must respond quickly to prevent the AIDC temperature from reaching levels that could cause servers to be tripped offline to avoid overheating. Such increases in cooling demand will also cause cooling systems to experience sudden increases in power levels, adding to the increase in power levels caused by AI servers ramping up very quickly.

Sudden increases in AIDC power levels can range from a millisecond to a few seconds and take the shape of a sawtooth waveform. Traditional utility transmission systems face challenges in remaining stable in frequency and voltage when such load excursions occur. Not only do increased steady power levels cause new PQ problems to surface, but increasing power levels within such a short time frame will cause other new PQ problems to surface.

Transmission systems must have time to respond to sudden changes in power levels. Multiple AIDCs on a single transmission system could also cause multiple frequency and voltage stability issues on the same circuit. Such challenges must be carefully managed and mitigated to avoid creating low-frequency oscillating voltages that could cause widespread grid instabilities and cascading outages. The fast-changing load profiles of AIDCs will necessitate the installation of sophisticated PQ mitigation systems to help compensate for the effects of such large power swings that AIDCs can cause on transmission systems.

Voltage and current harmonic distortion

Facilities like AIDCs that produce a significant amount of heat, which require rapid and continuous cooling, will use a significant number of variable-frequency drives (VFDs). They are available in multiple sizes and configurations ranging from a few horsepower (HP) to 1,000’s of HP. Unfortunately, they are also available in various configurations, which can cause a significant amount of harmonic current. Six-pulse VFDs are known for high harmonic currents, which can easily cause parts of the AIDC’s power system to overheat, as well as substation transformers. Fuses used in utility substations to protect their transformers are not rated for harmonics. High harmonic current content can cause premature fuse blowing. Increased inrush currents caused by rapid calls for additional cooling in AIDCs will also cause increased fuse temperatures as well as premature blowing.

The effects of high harmonic currents can easily be high harmonic voltages. Power systems with a soft source (i.e., a source that has a higher impedance) will allow more harmonic voltage distortion to occur. High harmonic voltage distortion can cause severe flat-topping of the source voltage, which is passed downstream to electronic power supplies; thus, increasing the strain on power supply operations, as well as temperature increases and shortened life. Highly distorted voltages can also cause elevated VFD temperatures and reduced VFD efficiency. High harmonic voltage distortion can also impact the voltage quality of other customers on the same transmission circuit.

When voltage oscillations caused by sudden changes in AIDC load occur, subharmonics will develop. Subharmonics are harmonics below the power frequency (60 HZ in the U.S.). Unfortunately, most active harmonic filters cannot mitigate against subharmonics and can destabilize local generators and DC-to-DC converters.

Power quality monitoring

PQ monitoring allows the characteristics of the voltage and current to be recorded with respect to time and frequency. Customers who engage in permanent PQ monitoring establish a baseline of PQ performance that can be used to: 1) develop a baseline of voltage and current quality, 2) investigate unexpected PQ problems, and 3) provide data to characterize the large load characteristics of AIDCs.

Utility companies are very familiar with PQ monitoring. Most utilities engage in some form of PQ monitoring at the substation level or other levels in their transmission and distribution systems. Engaging in PQ monitoring allows utilities to “keep an eye” on their voltage quality (delivered to the customer) and current quality (formed by the customer for the utility to provide). Without PQ monitoring, utilities would not be able to understand their own internal power quality status within the grid, much less the PQ delivered to their customers.

Utilities should require that their AIDC customers install PQ monitoring at least at the switchgear level and at the point of common coupling (PCC) where the power is handed off to the customer. Utilities will benefit from having access to PQ data recorded by the AIDC customer as well as that recorded at the substation level.

Smart PQ monitoring should have the capability to notify the utility company of changing PQ conditions that could impact the performance of the utility power system. Such prior notification may be able to allow the utility to prepare for potential PQ problems. For example, if a PQ monitoring system could notify a utility company that the AIDC load was about to experience a significant change, specific actions could be taken to avoid unfavorable PQ effects on the utility power system. Remote PQ monitoring is a must for the AIDC as well as for the utility company, so that both parties are kept informed of continuous PQ conditions as well as sudden changes in PQ conditions that could impact the performance of the AIDC as well as the utility power system.

Conclusion

The bottom line is AIDCs are here to stay. Although their load profiles will continue to change, the PQ challenges associated with operating them will only intensify. Utility companies and AIDC designers, owners, and operators should prepare to take on the PQ challenges they face head-on. Predictive PQ performance is one area of power quality that can provide significant advantages to the utility company and AIDC customer. This can prepare and position both parties to adapt to specific system operations that minimize the impact of sudden changes in power quality.

If AIDCs can operate from advanced learning algorithms, then PQ mitigation and solution strategies can also benefit from smart algorithms that predict upcoming changes in system status and prepare the energy supplier and end user for actions that will keep the utility power system online and the AIDC customer up and running.