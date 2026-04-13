Restoring Lighting Reliability in a High-Bay Museum After a Power Event

In large exhibit spaces, lighting systems are expected to operate in the background, supporting visibility without drawing attention. That changes quickly when a system fails. In the Tulsa Air & Space Museum’s 18,000-sq-ft, hangar-style building, an unexpected power disturbance knocked out multiple systems, including over 70% of the high-bay LED lighting. The outage created an immediate problem. Fixtures are mounted roughly 50 ft above the floor, making access difficult and time-consuming.

In a space designed to showcase aircraft and exhibits, consistent lighting is essential for safety, visibility, and overall visitor experience. Restoring it required specialized equipment and disrupted normal activity. The outage affected more than just the lighting, reinforcing concerns that the problem might extend beyond individual fixture failure.

Tyson Tausig, a Tulsa-based lighting distributor with Broken Arrow Electric Supply, helped the museum investigate the problem and determine next steps. The lights were a combination of different LED fixtures, having been slowly replaced over the years. They were mounted high in the hangar and maintained using a narrow jib, 40-ft electric articulating manlift. Due to the number of systems affected, the problem was initially attributed to a likely power event. Concerns remained when a clear cause could not be identified. Replacing the fixtures was expensive, time-consuming, and disruptive.

Traditional surge protection did not address the type of failure the museum experienced. To reduce the risk of repeat failures, the team looked at protecting the lighting at the circuit level. Rather than attempting to isolate a single cause or redesign the broader electrical system, they focused on protecting the circuits most directly tied to the lighting load.