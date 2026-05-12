Reducing the Impact of Utility Switching Transients and Ferroresonance in Data Centers

Data centers demand exceptionally high levels of power continuity and power quality. While most facilities are designed to ride through voltage sags and short interruptions, fast transient overvoltages and ferroresonant conditions remain an underappreciated failure mode. Utility switching operations such as capacitor bank energization, transformer switching, feeder reconfiguration, or breaker reclosing can generate transient events that exceed the dielectric and control tolerances of sensitive power electronics. In parallel, lightly loaded transformers, long cable runs, and modern low-loss magnetic cores create ideal conditions for ferroresonance, particularly during abnormal switching scenarios. As data centers scale in size and density — and as utilities adopt more automatic switching schemes — these risks are increasing rather than diminishing.

Understanding utility switching transients

Sources of switching transients

Switching operation is the most common cause of transients, in addition to other reasons like network faults and lightning strikes. Common utility-side operations that generate transients include switching capacitor banks, shunt reactors or harmonic filters, transformer energization and de-energization, vacuum circuit breaker restrikes, automatic reclosing following feeder faults, and switching of shunt reactors or harmonic filters. These events can generate steep-fronted voltage impulses with rise times in the microsecond range. While brief, they can stress insulation systems, trigger misoperation of protective relays, upset UPS controls and static transfer switches, and propagate through transformers due to capacitive coupling.

Why are data centers more susceptible?

Data centers differ from traditional industrial loads in several ways that make them more susceptible to these disturbances. Data centers are more susceptible to ferroresonance because they feature a high concentration of power electronic interfaces, including UPSs, rectifiers, and inverters, along with extensive use of long medium-voltage (MV) cable runs. Data centers typically have lightly loaded or no-load transformers during certain operating modes, and IT equipment maintains a tight tolerance to common-mode noise. As a result, even the transient events that comply with utility standards may still cause functional disturbances inside the facility.

Ferroresonance: A silent but severe risk

What is ferroresonance?

Ferroresonance is a nonlinear resonance phenomenon that occurs when transformer magnetizing inductance, system capacitance from cables, bushings, and breaker grading capacitors, and a switching event or single-phase condition combine under the right conditions. Unlike linear resonance, ferroresonance can produce sustained overvoltages ranging from two to four per unit, subharmonic or chaotic waveforms, overheating of transformers and voltage transformers, and catastrophic failure of auxiliary equipment.

Common data center triggers

In data centers, ferroresonance is most often associated with single-pole switching of MV breakers, energizing unloaded or lightly loaded transformers, isolated or ungrounded MV systems, long underground cable feeders, and open-delta or wye-ungrounded VT configurations. These conditions are common during commissioning, maintenance switching, or abnormal utility operations.

Design-level mitigation strategies

Preventing ferroresonance requires addressing root causes during the design phase through proper equipment selection, switching methods, and grounding practices. The following design considerations must be evaluated during planning and specification of data center electrical systems to eliminate ferroresonant conditions, improve system reliability, and protect equipment and personnel.

Controlled (point-on-wave) switching

One of the most effective mitigation measures is controlled switching, also known as point-on-wave switching. By closing breakers at the optimal point on the voltage waveform, controlled switching minimizes transformer inrush current, reduces transient overvoltages, prevents breaker restrikes, and lowers the likelihood of ferroresonant initiation. Controlled switching is especially beneficial for transformer energization, capacitor and reactor switching, and high-voltage utility interconnections.

Transformer and VT selection

Key transformer design considerations include avoiding lightly loaded operating conditions where possible, specifying core designs less prone to saturation, and using grounded-wye configurations where system design allows.

For voltage transformers, it is important to avoid open-delta VT configurations on MV systems without damping resistors, use grounded-wye VTs with appropriate burden, and consider ferroresonance damping resistors where required. It is recommended to use VTs with higher over voltage factors while also considering dual secondary winding VTs with one of the windings connected in open-delta with a damping resistor. The damping resistor across the open-delta terminals is typically sized around 30% to 40% of the transformer’s magnetizing reactance.

Grounding practices

Grounding is a decisive factor in ferroresonance risk. Best practices include solidly grounding MV systems where permitted, avoiding floating or high-impedance grounded systems without thorough analysis, and ensuring consistent grounding reference across substations, UPS systems, and PDUs. A well-designed grounding system reduces both transient overvoltages and chaotic ferroresonant behavior.

Medium-voltage and facility-level controls

Surge protection and transient suppression

Surge protection should be applied in layers, with station-class surge arresters at utility entrances, distribution-class arresters at MV switchgear, and secondary surge protection at UPS and PDU inputs. Proper arrester selection must consider maximum continuous operating voltage, temporary overvoltage capability, and energy absorption rating.

Switching philosophy and interlocks

Operational strategies are as important as hardware. Facilities should avoid single-pole switching where possible, sequence transformer energization under controlled load, use interlocks to prevent abnormal switching states, and coordinate utility and facility switching procedures.

UPS and power electronics considerations

UPS systems are often the first devices affected by switching transients. Mitigation measures include input isolation transformers, dv/dt filters and EMI suppression, active front-end rectifiers with robust control algorithms, and tight synchronization between parallel UPS modules. UPS vendors should be required to demonstrate immunity to fast transients and common-mode disturbances.

Modeling, monitoring, and validation

Electromagnetic transient studies

Traditional power flow and short-circuit studies are insufficient for addressing these phenomena. Facilities should perform electromagnetic transient studies using tools such as PSCAD or EMTP, conduct ferroresonance sensitivity analysis, and run switching transient simulations for credible utility scenarios.

Power quality monitoring

Permanent power quality monitors should be installed at utility interconnection points, MV switchgear buses, and UPS inputs and outputs. Captured data allows operators to correlate IT events with power disturbances, validate mitigation effectiveness, and engage utilities with factual evidence.

Conclusion

Utility switching transients and ferroresonance are not theoretical concerns; they are real, documented causes of data center disturbances and equipment damage. As power systems become more automated and more inverter-dominated, these risks will continue to grow. By combining thoughtful design, controlled switching, robust grounding, careful equipment selection, and advanced modeling, data center operators can significantly reduce exposure to these phenomena. In an industry where milliseconds matter, proactive mitigation of transient and ferroresonant events is no longer optional; it is a fundamental element of resilient data center power design.