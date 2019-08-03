Skip navigation
Menu
hurricane deberarr/iStock/Getty Images Plus
Power Quality & Reliability

Blackout Tracker Now Available

Eaton releases 2018 power outage annual report

With hurricane season running from the beginning of June to the end of November, it’s especially prudent for electrical professionals to review disaster preparedness plans. To help put historical hurricane data into perspective, Eaton recently released its 2018 Annual Blackout Tracker Report.

Spotlighting the nation’s most damaging power incidents of 2018, the report finds that there were more than 32,000 powerful outages wreaking havoc on businesses last year. Two historic hurricanes topped the list of “The Top 10 Most Significant Outages,” with Hurricane Michael leaving nearly 2.5 million without power and more than 35,000 utility workers tapped from 27 states and Canada to restore power. Just a month before, Hurricane Florence left 1.4 million without power.

Related: After the Flood

The report covers a wealth of topics, including: power quality in the news, the impacts of 2018 blackouts by industry; a state-by-state snapshot of blackouts; the top 10  most significant outages of 2018; the top 10 most unusual outages of 2018; and tips on how you can protect your business. As in the past, this document is based on reported power outages in the U.S., with data sources that include news services, newspapers, websites (including those of newspapers and TV stations) and personal accounts.

Download the report.

TAGS: Energy Management
Hide comments

More information about text formats

Comments

  • Allowed HTML tags: <em> <strong> <blockquote> <br> <p>

Plain text

  • No HTML tags allowed.
  • Web page addresses and e-mail addresses turn into links automatically.
  • Lines and paragraphs break automatically.
Publish
Related
Hurricane Sandy Restoration Efforts
Hurricane Sandy Restoration Efforts
Feb 13, 2013
Hurricane Sandy: A Turning Point for Emergency Power?
Hurricane Sandy: A Turning Point for Emergency Power?
Feb 13, 2013
Disaster Planning
Disaster Planning
Jun 01, 2008
Littelfuse SPD2-Family
Surge Protection Device
Aug 08, 2019