CEDIA PQ White Paper Nov. 2019.jpg
Power Quality & Reliability

CEDIA Releases Power Quality White Paper

Paper helps break down topics of electrical noise and power anomalies

The Custom Electronic Design & Installation Association (CEDIA) recently released The Quality of Power, a white paper that explores conditions and causes of electrical problems, and the solutions to deliver a better quality of power.

"There is no denying that technology is more a part of our daily lives than it has ever been before. The digital native generation does not know a world without the internet. With this demand for access to technology comes another sometimes overlooked need – the need for power that is free from transients, interruptions and noise," says Walt Zerbe, senior director of technology and standards. "CEDIA's new white paper explores why it is important to have quality power and how integrators can deliver better quality power to their clients."

Related: Power Quality Equipment Market to Be Worth $40.85 Billion by 2022

The white paper helps break down the complex topics of electrical noise and power anomalies and what can be done to mitigate their effects.

CEDIA members can download a complimentary copy of The Quality of Power through the CEDIA Resource Catalogue. It is available to non-members for $99.

