DITEK DTK-UPS600 and DTK-UPS800 UPS.jpg
Power Quality & Reliability

Compact UPS

DITEK’s uninterruptible power supplies (UPSs) offer a compact form factor in two new models. The DTK-UPS600 (600VA/360W) and DTK-UPS800 (800VA/480 W) are designed to protect and power smaller electronic systems, including home and office workstations, POS and lottery terminals, fuel pumps, access control systems, and more. Both models employ a built-in boost and buck AVR for voltage stabilization. Features include embedded microprocessor control, protection for an Ethernet connection, and six power outlets. Battery run time at 25% of rated load is about 20 min. (19 min. for DTK-UPS600), and both models feature a fast recovery time of only 4 hr to reach 90% capacity. Both also include overload, discharge and overcharge protections, and issue a loud audible warning when power or function is compromised.

For more information, visit www.diteksurgeprotection.com.

