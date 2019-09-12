Dual-Output DC-DC Converters

The TEQ 40WIR Series of 40W DC-DC converters is comprised of 21 models offering 9.5V to 36V/18V to 75V/43V to 160V input ranges and outputs of 5/12 /15/24/±12/±15/±24VDC. High efficiency of 87-88% combined with thermal-block construction allows a convection full-load operating temperature range of -40°C to +83°C (up to +93ºC with power derating). Features include: 2,250VDC I/O Isolation, undervoltage lockout, overtemperature protection, and short circuit protection. The products are qualified for EN 61373 / MIL-STD-810 for mechanical shock, thermal shock and vibration. Models are safety approved to UL/IEC/EN 60950-1 (CB Report) and EN50155 with an internal filter for EN 55032 class B conducted and radiated emissions.

Traco Power