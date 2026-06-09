Harmonics: What Electrical Contractors Need to Know — Part 1

Why are harmonics a concern?

While some harmonic content is expected in systems with modern electronic loads, harmonics can create a variety of negative consequences. A few of these are defined below.

Overheating

Transformers and motors can experience excessive heating and reduced life, particularly from 3rd, 5th, and 7th harmonics. Neutral conductors can overheat due to triplen harmonics (3rd, 9th, etc.) that add arithmetically in 3-phase systems. In addition, harmonics increase eddy currents and core losses, reducing equipment life.

Protective device misoperation

Circuit breakers, relays, and fuses may trip due to distorted current waveforms. Harmonics can also affect the timing and sensitivity of protection schemes.

Reduced power factor

Harmonic current does not perform useful work, but still increases the RMS current. This can reduce the power factor and may affect utility charges or require costly correction.

Equipment malfunction

Drives and inverters may trip or fault due to distorted waveforms. Control systems may experience communication interference if harmonic noise enters signal lines.

Resonance

In certain conditions, harmonics can resonate with capacitive or inductive elements in the system. This can significantly amplify voltage distortion or current spikes, sometimes leading to insulation failure, damaged capacitor banks, and other failures.