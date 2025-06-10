    • EC&M On Air Highlights the Most Unusual Power Outages of 2024

    Episode 74 features an audio-only version of a popular past photo gallery on the wildest causes of electrical outages in the United States and Canada last year.
    June 10, 2025
    In Episode 74 of EC&M On Air, we're featuring another audio-only version of a popular piece of past content from the EC&M website. Today, Editor-in-Chief Ellen Parson is highlighting the most unusual power outages of 2024, which was a photo gallery based on data gathered by Eaton. It covers some of the wildest and weirdest causes of power outages in the United States and Canada. Listen to hear about some of these unique electrical instigators, or check out the original gallery

    About the Author

    Email

    Ellen Parson

    Editor-in-Chief - EC&M

    Ellen Parson is the Editor-in-Chief for EC&M. She has a journalism degree from the University of Missouri-Columbia. She's been a business-to-business writer and editor for more than 25 years, most of which have been covering the construction and electrical industries. Contact her at [email protected].

    Chapter 9 of the NEC — Part 5
