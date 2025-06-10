EC&M On Air Highlights the Most Unusual Power Outages of 2024

In Episode 74 of EC&M On Air, we're featuring another audio-only version of a popular piece of past content from the EC&M website. Today, Editor-in-Chief Ellen Parson is highlighting the most unusual power outages of 2024, which was a photo gallery based on data gathered by Eaton. It covers some of the wildest and weirdest causes of power outages in the United States and Canada. Listen to hear about some of these unique electrical instigators, or check out the original gallery.