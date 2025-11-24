EC&M On Air — Why Grounding Is the Foundation for Equipment Power Quality

Episode 89 features the second part of a power quality-related series with Philip Keebler of PBE Engineers.
Nov. 24, 2025
ID 157746250 © Christian Horz | Dreamstime.com
Podcasting concept, top view of words NEW PODCAST EPISODE on light box on table with microphone and computer keyboard

Philip Keebler, senior electrical engineer with PBE Engineers, joins Episode 89 of EC&M On Air to discuss power quality issues. Editor-in-Chief Ellen Parson's conversation with him was so detailed that we wanted to divide into three parts. Part 1 covered safety issues related to power quality

In this episode, we're diving into grounding-related topics, including why grounding is fundamental when it comes to achieving/maintaining power quality in electrical systems. 

About the Author

Ellen Parson
Email

Ellen Parson

Editor-in-Chief - EC&M

Ellen Parson is the Editor-in-Chief for EC&M. She has a journalism degree from the University of Missouri-Columbia. She's been a business-to-business writer and editor for more than 25 years, most of which have been covering the construction and electrical industries. Contact her at [email protected].

