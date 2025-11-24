EC&M On Air — Why Grounding Is the Foundation for Equipment Power Quality

Philip Keebler, senior electrical engineer with PBE Engineers, joins Episode 89 of EC&M On Air to discuss power quality issues. Editor-in-Chief Ellen Parson's conversation with him was so detailed that we wanted to divide into three parts. Part 1 covered safety issues related to power quality.

In this episode, we're diving into grounding-related topics, including why grounding is fundamental when it comes to achieving/maintaining power quality in electrical systems.