The Hioki PQ3198 power quality analyzer is designed to supply power to AC flexible sensors and AC/DC sensors, eliminating the need for a separate, dedicated power supply. In addition to making it possible to use the instrument in outdoor locations where power is not readily available, this capability facilitates work in confined locations by reducing the number of wires needed to make measurements. Featuring the ability to measure power and efficiency on two circuits, the product can measure DC to AC inverters with a fundamental frequency of 40 Hz to 70 Hz and a carrier frequency of 20 kHz or less. Other highlights include an FTP server function, extended recording without the need to worry about the number of events (power anomalies), and standard support for analysis with PQ ONE analytical software.

