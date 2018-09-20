Ranking Electrical Disturbances ― Part 6 of 7

This article is Part 6 of a seven-part series on the effects of power quality disturbances on a five-stage electronic LED driver. Part 1 (April 2018) dealt with long-duration voltage variations. Part 2 (May 2018) dealt with short-duration voltage variations. Part 3 (June 2018) focused on voltage and current transients (including surges). Part 4 (July 2018) dealt with the effects of imbalances (voltage and current) on LED drivers. Part 5 (August 2018) addressed power frequency shifts or